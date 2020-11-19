Mike Perry explains why he plans to cut his final 20 pounds “last minute” for UFC 255

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has explained his unusual method behind his upcoming weight cut for UFC 255.

The controversial Perry has been in the headlines for a multitude of reasons over the course of the last few months, and after some recent allegations that were thrown his way, he’ll want to try and put the focus back on his mixed martial arts career when he fights Tim Means this weekend.

During his pre-fight media obligations, Perry didn’t seem to be all too concerned about the fact that he has 20 pounds left to cut in the next few days.

“It is what it is,” Perry said (MMA Mania). “I have to be on weight on Friday morning. Over the years, I’ve done it a little early, because I didn’t want to do it last minute. Since I understand the process more, I can wait. So, I still have like 20 [pounds] that I’m going to plan on cutting last minute.”

“I understand hard work. So, it’s not really that I’m worried, but I am curious if I’ve gotten bigger. I know I can do it.”

Perry had already alluded to his weight cut in a recent tweet, but on a more serious note, he’s also released a statement in regards to the aforementioned domestic abuse allegations that he has been accused of.

“It’s come to my attention that a media organization will be running a story in reference to a past issue with my ex-wife. I would like to address this here now. First and foremost I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage. Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol, and I have been a part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management. After the completion of the course, I realized that I had said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize. I am now in a loving relationship where I am looking forward and excited to welcoming my first born. I’m hopeful, my ex can move on and find peace as I have.”

What do you think the future holds for Mike Perry?