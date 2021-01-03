Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker official for UFC 257

A highly-intriguing lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker is now official for UFC 257 later this month.

Chandler vs. Hooker is set to take place on the UFC 257 undercard, behind the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. This bout between Chandler and Hooker was verbally agreed to previously and is now official, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who notes several last-minute hurdles were cleared. UFC 257 takes place on January 23 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Official. Hooker (@danthehangma) vs. Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) is on for UFC 257 in Fight Island. A few last minute logistical hurdles needed to be cleared, but it’s now all set. 20 days away. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/y2WkXFcPHR — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 3, 2021

Official. Hooker (@danthehangma) vs. Chandler ( @MikeChandlerMMA ) is on for UFC 257 in Fight Island. A few last minute logistical hurdles needed to be cleared, but it’s now all set. 20 days away. Who you got?

The winner of Chandler and Hooker figures to put themselves in a prime position to compete for the UFC lightweight title in a stacked division.

Chandler (21-5) is a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion who is set to make his Octagon debut after months of anticipation. The 34-year-old American has defeated many big names over the years including Eddie Alvarez and Benson Henderson. Chandler was universally regarded as one of the best non-UFC fighters in the world for many years and he will now have ample opportunity to prove he has what it takes to be a champion in the UFC.

Hooker (20-9) is the No. 6 ranked lightweight in the UFC. The 30-year-old native of New Zealand has been in the UFC since 2014, with a 10-5 overall record inside the Octagon. After beginning his UFC career at 145lbs, Hooker has fought full-time as a lightweight since 2017 and he has racked up an 8-2 record during that stretch. He holds notable wins over Gilbert Burns, Paul Felder, and Al Iaquinta, to name a few. In his last outing back in June 2020, Hooker lost a unanimous decision to Dustin Poirier in an incredible fight.

Who do you have in this one, Michael Chandler or Dan Hooker?