Michael Chandler taunts Dustin Poirier following their heated confrontation at UFC 276: “Your insecurities are showing”

Michael Chandler has taunted Dustin Poirier following their heated confrontation at UFC 276.

Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) last fought in May of this year at UFC 274 where he proved victorious via a second round knockout of his lightweight opponent, Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA).

As for Poirier, (28-7 MMA), he has not entered the Octagon since suffering a third round submission loss to Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) at December’s UFC 269 event. Prior to that loss ‘The Diamond’ was on a three-fight winning streak against Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA)-twice-, and Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA).

Chandler and Poirier had a heated confrontation when they crossed paths at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for UFC 276 this past weekend. Gilbert Burns Durinho posted a video to ‘Twitter’ of the exchange between the two lightweight fighters.

Following the heated exchange, Chandler took to ‘Twitter‘ addressing Poirier:

Simple truth in life – you aren’t yourself when you’re that thirsty. Keep your cool, be a professional, especially in public. Your insecurities are showing. 💎 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 4, 2022

This is not the first time Chandler and Poirier have had words. It was during a recent appearance on ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’, that Poirier criticized Michael Chandler saying:

“I’m a dangerous fight for him (Chandler). I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate. He called out Conor. I think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by (Charles) Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad.”

Finishing, Poirier said:

“That’s the reason he gets hurt in these fights, because you can’t have an offense and a defense, and he’s all offense. Jumping forward, lunging forward, and you know what they say, when your feet leave the ground in boxing, you get carried out. Jumping around, throwing punches in the air, you can’t pivot, you can’t move, you’ll run into big shots. You jump in, you get carried out.”

These comments did not go unnoticed by Chandler, who took to ‘Instagram’ in response:

“I heard what you said. Nobody gives a rip about your wannabe, ‘don’t make sense lost your shine so you’re trying to steal everybody else’s shine’ backdoor MMA math. Zip it.”

Perhaps Chandler and Poirier will have to settle their ongoing criticisms of each other in the Octagon.

Would you like to see a Chandler vs Poirier match-up next?

