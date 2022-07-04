Alex Volkanovski responds after Aljamain Sterling suggests he could take him down and submit him rather easily

Alex Volkanovski has reacted to Aljamain Sterling’s suggestion that he’d be able to submit the featherweight king.

Last Saturday night at UFC 276, Alex Volkanovski put on a real show as he managed to defeat Max Holloway with a resounding decision win to successfully defend the UFC featherweight championship. ‘The Great’ proved why he’s one of the best pound for pound fighters in the game today and potentially the best 145-pounder of all-time.

Of course, many of his fellow fighters are going to have some thoughts on his performance and his position in the promotion, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling putting out the following statement.

“My honest opinion…I think I’d take Volkanovski down pretty easily and submit him. #UFC276”

Volkanovski wasn’t overly bothered by the comments, but he did have a comeback for ‘Funk Master’.

“Aljamain said that? Let him talk, it’s alright,” Volkanovski said. “He’s got his own division to hold on. Credit to him to fight someone like Petr Yan and get the win, but settle down.”

Quotes via MMA News

Given how much Sterling has got on his plate at 135 pounds, we can’t imagine this is going to be something that turns into an actual fight between them anytime soon – especially with Volkanovski talking about the possibility of shifting up to lightweight.

Featherweight has been a good home to Volkanovski over the course of the last few years and the same can be said for Sterling at bantamweight, with many fans being interested in seeing how ‘Aljo’ fares now that he’s been able to put the Petr Yan rivalry behind him.

What do you think about the beef between Aljamain Sterling and Alex Volkanovski? Who do you think would be the favourite if they ever squared off and is that a fight you’re interested in seeing in the future?

