Video | Henry Cejudo crashes Sean O’Malley’s backstage interview at UFC 276: “I think you absolutely suck!”

Henry Cejudo crashed Sean O’Malley’s backstage post-fight interview at UFC 276.

It was Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) vs Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) in a bantamweight bout this past Saturday, July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The result of the contest was a ruling of no-contest due to an accidental eye poke in Round 2, compromising the vision of Munhoz, and the bout was called to a halt at 3:09.

During an interview that Sean O’Malley was having with ‘BT Sport’, Henry Cejudo yelled from off camera saying:

“I’d love a tune-up. What do you say, Precious? I’m good to go. When would you want to bend the knee, at what time? Because I think you absolutely suck. Go on, carry on with the interview, go ahead.”

Responding to the interruption, ‘Sugar’ had this to say about Henry Cejudo:

“What do you weigh? That guy’s cringey. No one takes that dude serious. Look at him, he’s smiling, laughing. Not even taking it serious. Get that little person out of here! That dude’s all talk. How long has he been talking about coming back to fight. I don’t know. He’s not relevant and he tries too hard to get views and build a character and nobody cares, so what does he do? He comes after the most popular guy in the division. We’ll see where it goes.”

Continuing O’Malley took to ‘Twitter’ to speak about ‘Triple C’ saying:

“That little fat ass should stay retired. He’s running around drunk in the backstage, got escorted out, (Henry Cejudo) was tripping over things, running into things. Looks like he’s on drugs. Looks fat. I don’t know if he’s having a mid-life crisis or what. He mumbled some words like that, is anyone realistic? Does Henry come back? He looks fat as s—t, what, does he want to fight in three years?”

Henry Cejudo, 35, (16-2 MMA), did retire in May of 2020, but has since reconsidered that decision and has been calling out various fighters to meet him in the Octagon. In April of this year, Cejudo re-entered the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool, which would make him eligible for a return to the cage.

What do you this of Cejudo interrupting O’Malley’s post fight interview? Do you agree with the comments ‘Sugar’ made about ‘Tripe C’?

