Jamahal Hill eyeing future superfight with Jon Jones at heavyweight: “It’s never stopped crossing my mind”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is eyeing a future superfight with Jon Jones.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home country, Hill dominated in his first title shot. He wound up claiming the vacant 205-pound gold by a lopsided unanimous decision.

As of now, the newly crowned champion’s next fight is yet to be determined. However, he might wound up facing the former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka. Following UFC 281, ‘Denisa’ and Hill traded callout videos, with both shooting videos in a snowy forest.

While it’s still a ways away, Jamahal Hill also has his eyes on a possible clash with Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones announced his plans to move to heavyweight.

The former champion is slated to make his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane in March. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Hill discussed Jones’s upcoming return, as well as his hope to fight him in the future.

“Jon knows, he’s been in the gym. He’s not just going with small guys, he’s had some heavyweight looks and things like that,” stated Hill in a recent interview with Sportskeeda. “The power and the strength and those things he’s dealing with, he knows that. Jon’s not stupid, I think he’s already simulated that and accounted for that. But a fight is a fight still. As far as things like that, I don’t apply those to Jon.”

He continued, “Yeah, [a fight with Jon Jones] has never stopped crossing my mind, one thousand percent. I still got some building to do, I still have defenses that I have to make and things like that. But is that a challenge I want in the future? Yes, it is.”

