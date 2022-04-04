Aljamain Sterling trolls Petr Yan with “MMA Rulebook 4 Dummies” ahead of UFC 273 rematch

Aljamain Sterling is trolling Petr Yan with the ‘MMA Rulebook 4 Dummies’ ahead of UFC 273.

Yes the two fighters will be squaring off for the second time on Saturday April 9th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) will meet Petr Yan (16-2 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event. The two previously met at UFC 259 in March of 2021, the outcome being ‘FunkMaster’ defeating ‘No Mercy‘ via disqualification. The DQ came about after Yan landed an illegal knee to Sterling’s head while the latter was down on the mat. Petr Yan lost his UFC bantamweight title to Sterling, resulting in an intense rivalry which will play out in the Octagon this Saturday night.

Ahead of the match-up Sterling has taken to Twitter to post a picture of himself holding a mocked up book titled ‘MMA Rulebook 4 Dummies’ tweeting:

Almost go time! Getting all my essentials packed! #UFC273 pic.twitter.com/zj4ZwVhYL4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 3, 2022

Sterling is most likely sending a message to Yan implying he broke the rules in their last encounter by utilizing the illegal knee strike. Of course Yan has accused Sterling of winning the title by pretending to be injured in their previous fight.

Sterling also took to Twitter to recreate the UFC 259 fight with Yan. In a skit he and teammates discussed what a fighter should do against a downed opponent. Merab Dvalishvill, Sterling’s longtime teammate, mimicked Yan, pretending to land an illegal knee during the clip.

Sterling attached a statement along with the skit to Twitter saying:

“Going over some Fight IQ with the team….. ya know so that they never lose their belt. The best seller, MMA Rule Book For Dummies, by yours truly is available worldwide. Even in Russia and Thailand. #justsaying Tag a friend or a (clown) who needs this book!”

And the hits just keep on coming. Anxiously waiting on the response from Petr Yan…

Will you be watching the rematch this weekend? Who’s your pick to come out the victor?