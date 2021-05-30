Michael Bisping says the Conor McGregor of old doesn’t exist anymore: “Just like the me of old, it doesn’t exist anymore”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping says the Conor McGregor of old doesn’t exist anymore and won’t be seen again.

According to Bisping (30-9 MMA) the Irishman has achieved far too much in life to ever revert back to the trash-talking version of ‘Mystic Mac‘ that UFC fans originally met back in 2013.

“The Conor McGregor of old is just like the me of old. It doesn’t exist anymore,” Bisping told talkSPORT.com (h/t LowKickMMA). “I’m a nice guy, I’m a pussy cat, but I used to be a bit of a nightmare. With Conor McGregor, it’s the same thing. The man’s loaded. He’s pulling up on $100 million yachts and got million dollar watches. He gets chauffeured in Rolls Royce’s.”

Michael Bisping continued:

“[Former boxing champion] Evander Holyfield said ‘it’s hard to get out and run at 6am when you’re sleeping in silk sheets’. Fighters, we’re hungry and want to turn it around. Maybe we’re cut from the same type of cloth or the wrong side of town. We like to fight and that’s our only hope. The dream is to make some money and turn your life around, he’s done that in a big way and he’s never going to go skint.”

While the Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA) of old may no longer exist in the eyes of Michael Bisping, that does not mean ‘The Count’ is ruling out any chance of ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious in his upcoming trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

“That’s not an insult, that’s just the reality of the situation. It doesn’t mean he can’t go out there and have a great performance and win, because he can. It’s going to be a tough fight though.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that the Conor McGregor of old does no longer exist following his rise to wealth and fame? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!