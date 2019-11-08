Michael Bisping has ‘zero respect’ for Nate Diaz teasing retirement

Michael Bisping isn’t a fan of how Nate Diaz has handled his UFC 244 defeat.

Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal ended in anti-climatic fashion for some. The two headlined UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before the fourth round could begin, the Octagon-side doctor determined that the cuts on Diaz’s eyebrow and below his right eye were too severe for him to continue.

Masvidal was awarded the BMF championship.

After the bout, Diaz took to social media and said goodbye to the fight game. The Stockton native also implied that his showdown with “Gamebred” was rigged from the beginning. Bisping took to his Believe You Me podcast to express his dismay with how Diaz handled everything.

“Listen, I love to watch Nate fight and I love to watch Nick fight,” Michael Bisping said. “I am a huge fan of both of them, I really am. There was no way I was missing that fight on Saturday. There was no way I was missing the Pettis fight. They’re great fighters. They bring excitement every time. And you’re right there is that aura, that element of there’s a wildness. You don’t know what they’re gonna do and what they’re gonna say, and that’s part of the attraction. I get that, but by losing this fight and then saying, ‘okay I’m gonna retire,’ because it didn’t go his way and then to start coming out with conspiracy theories and things like that. It’s wholly unattractive.”

Bisping feels Diaz is doing himself a disservice by sitting on the sidelines when the clock is ticking.

“For him to say, ‘I’m gonna retire,’ he’s only hurting himself,” Bisping continued. “He’s in his mid-30s. I don’t know what is he like, 32? 33? 34, maybe something like that. This window doesn’t last forever. I don’t know what he got paid in New York, but it would’ve been a lot of money I guarantee you that. It was probably in the region of a couple million dollars I would assume. The window of a fighter doesn’t stick around forever. That window does not stay open. Get in, make as much money as you can while you can. He’s only hurting himself.”

Bisping went on to say that he can’t respect how Diaz went about things after losing to Masvidal.

“Having one setback getting beaten in a fight, and then saying, ‘man fuck it. That’s it I’m retired.’ I’m sorry, to somebody like me, I have zero respect for that.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s criticism of how Nate Diaz handled his UFC 244 loss?

