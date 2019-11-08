Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor needs 10 more wins before a rematch

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says that rival Conor McGregor needs to win 10 more fights before he gives him a rematch.

Speaking with reporters during a press conference in Moscow Friday ahead of the UFC Fight Night event there this Saturday, Nurmagomedov revealed that he is planning on returning to the Octagon in April. He wants to fight in Las Vegas, but will only do so if the Nevada State Athletic Commission apologizes to him for what happened at UFC 229. Otherwise, he expects to fight in New York.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter shared the news of the press conference on his Twitter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov held a press conference in Moscow and according to @tassagency_en, Khabib will only fight in Las Vegas if the NSAC apologizes to him.



Otherwise, he expects to fight in New York this April.



Khabib also said McGregor needs 10 wins before he gets a rematch. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 8, 2019

Nurmagomedov last competed at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi back in September, when he defeate Dustin Poirier, choking him out cold for his second straight successful title defense. Nurmagomedov is next scheduled to fight No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson, though the UFC has yet to officially announce the bout. Ferguson has won 12 straight fights, making him the clear-cut next man in line to fight for the belt.

As for McGregor, the former champion is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 246 in January in Las Vegas. Rumors have it that Donald Cerrone will be his opponent, but so far nothing is official for McGregor’s return to the UFC. His next opponent is expected to be announced within the next few weeks. One thing is for sure, though: he won’t be getting a title shot against Nurmagomedov.

With McGregor coming off of a loss to the champ and with contenders like Ferguson and Justin Gaethje waiting for their title shots, it just doesn’t make sense for McGregor to fight for the title in his next outing. If the champion Nurmagomedov has his way, McGregor won’t be getting that title fight for a long time, as the champ says McGregor needs 10 more wins to get another crack at the belt. We’ll see if a big payday can convince him otherwise.

Where do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov’s next fight will take place?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.