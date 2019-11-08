ONE: Masters of Fate results and highlights – Flashy finishes galore in Manila

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to Manila, Philippines with ONE: Masters of Fate.
The card was topped by a strawweight title fight between reigning champion Joshua Pacio, and a fellow Filipino in Rene Catalan. Despite a brief scare from Catalan, Pacio retained his title with a second-round submission win.
In the co-main event, Filipino legend Eduard Folayang took on rising Mongolian contender Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu. This fight ended via technical decision after an inadvertent clash of heads forced an early end to the action. The judges awarded the win to Folayang.
Other highlights of the ONE: Masters of Fate card included blistering knockout victories from surging bantamweight contender Li Kai and former flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, and an absolute war between atomweight stars Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen.
Full results and highlights:
ONE: Masters of Fate – Main Card
Strawweight World Championship
Joshua Pacio defeats Rene Catalan via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:29 of round two
Lightweight
Eduard Folayang defeats Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu via technical decision
Catchweight (68.0 kg) Muay Thai
Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai defeats Azize Hlali via unanimous decision
Flyweight
Geje Eustaquio defeats Toni Tauru via knockout at 2:11 of round three
Atomweight
Stamp Fairtex defeats Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision
Bantamweight
Li Kai Wen defeats Paul Lumihi via knockout at 2:39 of round one
ONE: Masters of Fate – Prelims
Strawweight
Yoshitaka Naito defeats Pongsiri Mitsatit via unanimous decision
Bantamweight Muay Thai
Kongsak PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision
Strawweight
Robin Catalan defeats Gustavo Balart via knockout at 4:43 of round two
Bantamweight Muay Thai
Tukkatatong Petpayathai defeats Hiroaki Suzuki via split decision
Featherweight
Kim Jae Woong defeats Rafael Nunes via TKO at 0:38 of round three
Flyweight
Kim Kyu Sung defeats Akihiro Fujisawa via knockout at 1:08 of round one
Flyweight
Roshan Mainam defeats Khon Sichan via submission (arm lock) at 3:22 of round one
