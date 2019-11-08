ONE: Masters of Fate results and highlights – Flashy finishes galore in Manila

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to Manila, Philippines with ONE: Masters of Fate.

The card was topped by a strawweight title fight between reigning champion Joshua Pacio, and a fellow Filipino in Rene Catalan. Despite a brief scare from Catalan, Pacio retained his title with a second-round submission win.

In the co-main event, Filipino legend Eduard Folayang took on rising Mongolian contender Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu. This fight ended via technical decision after an inadvertent clash of heads forced an early end to the action. The judges awarded the win to Folayang.

Other highlights of the ONE: Masters of Fate card included blistering knockout victories from surging bantamweight contender Li Kai and former flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio, and an absolute war between atomweight stars Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen.

Check out the full results and highlights below:

ONE: Masters of Fate – Main Card

Strawweight World Championship

Joshua Pacio defeats Rene Catalan via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:29 of round two

🏆 THE KING DEFENDS HIS CROWN 🏆

Team Lakay 🇵🇭 phenom Joshua Pacio stops the streaking Rene Catalan with a Round 2 arm-triangle choke to retain his ONE Strawweight World Title!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/wYPFL4dKG5 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Lightweight

Eduard Folayang defeats Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu via technical decision

Filipino hero Eduard Folayang 🇵🇭 gets the unanimous nod over Amarsanaa Tsogookhu after an unintentional clash of heads prompts a technical decision. @efolayang #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/7iMsiLmFFD — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Catchweight (68.0 kg) Muay Thai

Sangmanee Sathian MuayThai defeats Azize Hlali via unanimous decision

🤜 SUPER DEBUT FOR SANGMANEE 🤛

The Muay Thai phenom 🇹🇭 outstrikes Azize Hlali to claim a unanimous decision victory in ONE Super Series Muay Thai!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/iLePiUZyyO — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Flyweight

Geje Eustaquio defeats Toni Tauru via knockout at 2:11 of round three

🇵🇭 THE REMATCH KING REIGNS SUPREME 🇵🇭

Geje Eustaquio knocks out former foe Toni Tauru with a THUNDEROUS spinning back kick in Round 3!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/poyTGJSTta — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Atomweight

Stamp Fairtex defeats Bi Nguyen via unanimous decision

Two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 passes her toughest test in mixed martial arts, dominating Bi Nguyen for a unanimous decision win! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/3bj7oBzTQh — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Bantamweight

Li Kai Wen defeats Paul Lumihi via knockout at 2:39 of round one

Chinese supernova Li Kai Wen 🇨🇳 makes a statement in his return to action, toppling "The Great King" Paul Lumihi with a first-round 💥 KNOCKOUT 💥#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/JyMm5acgcZ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

ONE: Masters of Fate – Prelims

Strawweight

Yoshitaka Naito defeats Pongsiri Mitsatit via unanimous decision

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Yoshitaka Naito 🇯🇵 imposes his ground game on Pongsiri Mitsatit to earn a unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/hkkCcZDEzx — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Bantamweight Muay Thai

Kongsak PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Han Zi Hao via unanimous decision

Muay Thai superstar Kongsak 🇹🇭 puts on a striking clinic to pick up a unanimous decision win over Han Zi Hao! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/8hwmIjbcBp — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Strawweight

Robin Catalan defeats Gustavo Balart via knockout at 4:43 of round two

😱 WHAT. A. KO 😱

Hometown hero 🇵🇭 Robin Catalan sends the crowd into a frenzy with a HUGE knockout of Gustavo Balart!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/OiNnVIkr1a — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Bantamweight Muay Thai

Tukkatatong Petpayathai defeats Hiroaki Suzuki via split decision

Two-time Muay Thai World Champion Tukkatatong Petpayathai 🇹🇭 earns a split-decision win over a game Hiroaki Suzuki in the first ONE Super Series showdown of the night! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/0J1cy33nnk — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Featherweight

Kim Jae Woong defeats Rafael Nunes via TKO at 0:38 of round three

“The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong 🇰🇷 notches a spectacular TKO victory over Rafael Nunes in his ONE debut! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/X4tGMz9YPm — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Flyweight

Kim Kyu Sung defeats Akihiro Fujisawa via knockout at 1:08 of round one

💪 ONE PUNCH KNOCKOUT 💪

South Korean star Kim Kyu Sung 🇰🇷 stops Akihiro Fujisawa with an electrifying right hand in Round 1!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/4qE18sWdRg — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

Flyweight

Roshan Mainam defeats Khon Sichan via submission (arm lock) at 3:22 of round one

ONE: MASTERS OF FATE starts with a 💥 BANG 💥 as Indian phenom Roshan Mainam 🇮🇳 submits Khon Sichan in Round 1! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #MastersOfFate pic.twitter.com/0F2DlDsKp3 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 8, 2019

What was your favorite finish from this ONE: Masters of Fate card?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/8/2019.