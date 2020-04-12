Conor McGregor sampled in new track by Tory Lanez

UFC superstar Conor McGregor had a famous quote of his sampled in a newly-released track by Canadian rapping sensation Tory Lanez.

McGregor is one of the most quotable athletes in mixed martial arts and we previously covered some of his best quotes in a recent article. One of his most notable quotes is this one: “I’d like to take this chance to apologize, to absolutely nobody!” It’s one of the most oft-quoted sayings from McGregor, and now it’s part of a new rap song by Lanez, the Toronto-based Grammy-nominated rapper, who just dropped a new album.

The Mac Life reported on Twitter that Lanez quoted McGregor in his new track.

Watch – ‘I’d like to take this chance to apologise… to absolutely nobody!’: Iconic McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) quote sampled in new track by Tory Lanez (@torylanez) | https://t.co/3ALZUGyuI2 pic.twitter.com/XkaNaYe6n3 — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) April 11, 2020

Watch – ‘I’d like to take this chance to apologise… to absolutely nobody!’: Iconic McGregor ( @TheNotoriousMMA ) quote sampled in new track by Tory Lanez ( @torylanez )

The famous quote came from McGregor’s mouth after he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become a double champion. He took the microphone and uttered the famous words to UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and in the years since it’s become one of his most popular sayings. And now it’s part of a rap song.

The track is called “Stupid Again” and you can listen to it below.

Check out the lyrics from the track, courtesy of Genius.

[Intro: Conor McGregor]

I just wanna say from the bottom of me heart

I’d like to take this chance to apologize to absolutely nobody

The double champ does what the **** he wants

If anyone in MMA is going to be quoted in a song from one of the top rappers in the world it’s McGregor. After all, he’s the biggest star in mixed martial arts and one of the top fighters in the UFC. He’s a fighter who gets attention anywhere he goes, and now he’s part of this rap song forever.