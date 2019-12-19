Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington breaking his jaw in UFC 245 fight is ‘karma’

Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington was handed karma by having his jaw broken by Kamaru Usman at UFC 245.

In the lead up to the fight, Covington trash-talked Usman saying this would be the end of him. Yet, that was not the case as it was “The Nigerian Nightmare” who ended up winning the title fight by fifth-round TKO.

Now, “Chaos” has to heal his jaw, which Bisping believes could cause him problems in his career. He knows once someone breaks their jaw, it is easier for it to happen again and if it continues to happen, Colby Covington’s career will be over.

“I’m not sure how long the recovery of a broken jaw is. It might not be that long, I think he could be back within six months. But you know, the real recovery from suffering a broken jaw is the mental side of things,” Bisping said on Believe You Me podcast (via MMA News). “You know what I mean? Cause that’s your money maker to a certain degree. They talk about people say, ‘oh his chin is gone.’ But when you’ve broken your f*cking jaw, we’ve seen historically one time someone breaks the jaw it becomes more susceptible to breaking again. And there’s got to be a certain psychological demon there.

“I think if you were to have your jaw broken, you’re definitely gonna be a little gun shy going forward cause you’re like, ‘fuck, last time this jaw got broke.’ And if you start making a habit of getting your jaw broken, you’re a fighter so your career as a fighter is over. It’s done, it’s finished.”

Ultimately, Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington breaking his jaw is karma for saying he would break Usman’s.

“He even said that Marty Fakenewsman was going to be drinking through a straw because he was gonna break his jaw. That is karma right then and there. It was a just stoppage. [Referee Marc] Goddard did a good job, the eye poke was real. Listen, it was a great fight.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/18/2019.