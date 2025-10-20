Max Holloway shuts down UFC featherweight’s callout: ‘We’re not taking it serious’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025
UFC fighter Max Holloway training

Max Holloway doesn’t like the idea of facing one UFC featherweight who is known for their exciting fighting style.

Holloway is the BMF Champion and many have been wondering if he’s on a collision course to meet former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. The two have shown interest in the bout. They actually shared the Octagon back in 2015, but it ended in the first round due to an injury to Oliveira.

While “Blessed” likes the idea of facing Oliveira, the same can’t be said about Jean Silva, who recently said it’d be a dream if he could face Holloway at the UFC White House card. During a live stream on Kick, Holloway scoffed at the idea of sharing the Octagon with Silva (via MMAFighting).

“Is he smoking drugs? Holy f*ck,” Holloway said on Kick. “Did he not see what Diego Lopes just did to him? This guy’s got to be trolling us, bro. … That motherf*cker’s still concussed, bro.

“Whatever he’s saying, we’re not going to take it serious. Dude, stay concussed, bro.”

As far as whether or not he believes at fight at the White House is possible, Holloway reminded fans that there’s still plenty of time before bouts are decided for the event.

“The White House card is just so far away,” Holloway said following UFC Rio. “It’s like a year, boys. I don’t know if I want to wait that long but we’ll see what happens.

“Never say never. It’s so far away. If we take that fight, it’s almost going to be a year I’m out of competition if the fight happens on the White House card.”

Holloway last fought in the UFC 318 main event. He defeated Dustin Poirier in “The Diamond’s” final pro MMA bout. Holloway has been sidelined ever since that fight due to an injury, but he will be back sometime in 2026.

