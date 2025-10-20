Reinier de Ridder’s coach explains decision to throw in the towel at UFC Vancouver

Reinier de Ridder’s coach Harun Ozkan has released a statement following his student’s defeat at UFC Vancouver.

Last Saturday night, Reinier de Ridder fell to a pretty surprising defeat at the hands of Brendan Allen. The bout took place on short notice with Allen filling in for Anthony Hernandez, and while RDR was the favorite to pick up the win, it was Allen who forced his opponent to quit on the stool towards the end of the fight.

This has, of course, led to many fans and pundits going after de Ridder on social media. If he’d have been able to win this bout, RDR would’ve almost certainly earned himself a crack at Khamzat Chimaev and the UFC middleweight championship.

In a recent statement on Instagram, his coach Harun Ozkan had the following to say.

“Friends, fans, and supporters,

“I normally don’t share personal things on here, but I feel I owe a little explanation to everyone who’s been behind us. First of all, thank you for the amazing support we’ve been receiving. It’s been a crazy and busy year so far.

“Last night didn’t go as we wanted. After a very strong start in the first round, things quickly started fading and we couldn’t really recover from the shots in and after the second round. I made the call to stop the fight after the fourth round. I take full responsibility for that decision and it was the right call to make for me in the moment. It’s not a decision I ever wanted to make, but I guess sometimes you have to.

“My job is to coach, but also to look out for my fighter’s health. I’ve been with Reinier for basically his whole career and saw too many signs that made me step in. If I didn’t do anything, he would’ve continued the fight. Rather than risk unnecessary damage, I decided to call it a day and go home as healthy as possible. Live to fight another day.

“I absolutely do not care about pleasing others if it comes at the cost of someone’s health. There’s a thin line between “being tough” and watching out for your health. This sport can be brutal. These guys sacrifice a lot of their life in and out of the cage – there’s no need for excess damage if it can be avoided. Most people forget they’re human too.

“Zero excuses for this loss, we knew what we were going for. We are not happy with this performance, but for now recovery first, evaluate some stuff and we will be back next year. It has been an amazing year overall and thankful for all the highs and lows in life.“

“Proud of you my brother [RDR]. We’ve come a long way. Have a wonderful day everyone and thank you for the continued support.

“All love, (coach) Harun.“