Reinier de Ridder’s coach explains decision to throw in the towel at UFC Vancouver

By Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025
Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

Reinier de Ridder’s coach Harun Ozkan has released a statement following his student’s defeat at UFC Vancouver.

Last Saturday night, Reinier de Ridder fell to a pretty surprising defeat at the hands of Brendan Allen. The bout took place on short notice with Allen filling in for Anthony Hernandez, and while RDR was the favorite to pick up the win, it was Allen who forced his opponent to quit on the stool towards the end of the fight.

RELATED: Brendan Allen explains why he expected Reinier de Ridder to fold at UFC Vancouver

This has, of course, led to many fans and pundits going after de Ridder on social media. If he’d have been able to win this bout, RDR would’ve almost certainly earned himself a crack at Khamzat Chimaev and the UFC middleweight championship.

In a recent statement on Instagram, his coach Harun Ozkan had the following to say.

 

de Ridder’s coach releases statement

“Friends, fans, and supporters,

“I normally don’t share personal things on here, but I feel I owe a little explanation to everyone who’s been behind us. First of all, thank you for the amazing support we’ve been receiving. It’s been a crazy and busy year so far.

“Last night didn’t go as we wanted. After a very strong start in the first round, things quickly started fading and we couldn’t really recover from the shots in and after the second round. I made the call to stop the fight after the fourth round. I take full responsibility for that decision and it was the right call to make for me in the moment. It’s not a decision I ever wanted to make, but I guess sometimes you have to.

“My job is to coach, but also to look out for my fighter’s health. I’ve been with Reinier for basically his whole career and saw too many signs that made me step in. If I didn’t do anything, he would’ve continued the fight. Rather than risk unnecessary damage, I decided to call it a day and go home as healthy as possible. Live to fight another day.

“I absolutely do not care about pleasing others if it comes at the cost of someone’s health. There’s a thin line between “being tough” and watching out for your health. This sport can be brutal. These guys sacrifice a lot of their life in and out of the cage – there’s no need for excess damage if it can be avoided. Most people forget they’re human too.

“Zero excuses for this loss, we knew what we were going for. We are not happy with this performance, but for now recovery first, evaluate some stuff and we will be back next year. It has been an amazing year overall and thankful for all the highs and lows in life.“

“Proud of you my brother [RDR]. We’ve come a long way. Have a wonderful day everyone and thank you for the continued support.

“All love, (coach) Harun.“

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Reinier de Ridder UFC

Related

Paul Felder, Duke Roufus

Paul Felder pays emotional tribute to Duke Roufus following his death

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan calls for huge Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones fight to happen at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025

Joe Rogan is interested in seeing Alex Pereira and Jon Jones square off at next summer’s UFC White House event.

Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot wants quick turnaround following big win at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025

UFC flyweight Manon Fiorot has said that she wants a quick turnaround following her win over Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vancouver.

UFC Octagon view
UFC

UFC Vancouver fighter calls robbery following third straight loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

One fighter who competed on the UFC Vancouver card believes he was snubbed.

Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Petr Yan during their fight in Las Vegas
Petr Yan

Petr Yan labeled 'cringey' for injury claims about first Merab Dvalishvili fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Petr Yan’s injury claims have drawn the ire of Merab Dvalishvili’s coach.

Alex Pereira UFC fighter introduction

Alex Pereira's UFC 320 KO win over Magomed Ankalaev didn't surprise former foe

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025
Mike Malott UFC Vancouver win
UFC

Mike Malott responds to low blow controversy in UFC Vancouver win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Mike Malott won his UFC Vancouver fight against Kevin Holland, but there was some controversy.

Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Brendan Allen explains why he expected Reinier de Ridder to fold at UFC Vancouver

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Brendan Allen isn’t surprised that his UFC Vancouver victory over Reinier de Ridder ended how it did.

Kevin Holland Low Blow at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Kevin Holland offers explicit response to brutal low blows in UFC Vancouver loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Kevin Holland has reacted after being on the receiving end of low blows during his UFC Vancouver defeat.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shares hilarious reaction to callout from UFC Vancouver winner

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Sean O’Malley was watching the UFC Vancouver broadcast when he received an unexpected callout.