UFC champion Ilia Topuria can be tested with one key strategy, says renowned coach

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria has looked dominant inside the Octagon, but can one strategy halt “El Matador’s” momentum?

Many are wondering what’s next for Topuria after he knocked out Charles Oliveira in the first round of their title fight back in June to capture the 155-pound gold. Topuria has already secured championships in two different weight classes, and he’s done so with his boxing.

Appearing on “Know Time,” American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez revealed how he thinks a fighter could have success against Topuria (via MMAFighting).

“You’d need to work your kicks, angles with him,” Mendez said. “Knees. Muay Thai would be a good specialty. But your big task is to keep him away from you, and he’s got decent wrestling. So he’s also got, from people I’ve spoken to that train with him, he’s got decent jiu-jitsu also. So he’s almost the complete package, but he’s not. He lacks the kicking area.