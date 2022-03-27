Matt Brown reacts following split decision loss to Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus

Matt Brown fell short in his recent outing and he’s spoken out about it.

This past Saturday night (March 26), Brown shared the Octagon with Bryan Barberena. The two did battle on the main card of UFC Columbus. The bout went the distance and in the end, it was Barberena who ended up getting his hand raised via split decision.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for the 42-fight veteran, who initially felt he had the fight won if he didn’t take his foot off the gas late. Here’s his reaction to the loss:

Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Thanks to everyone for all the support. Felt like I won the first two rounds so held back in third. Big mistake apparently. Big respect to Barberena he’s a real fucking soldier.”

Upon further review, Brown has come to the conclusion that he actually didn’t let up in the final frame.

Ok after rewatching I def didn’t hold back in 3rd rd. In my head I was lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

“Ok after rewatching I def didn’t hold back in 3rd rd. In my head I was lol.”

“The Immortal” also made it clear that he isn’t done with competing just yet.

On to the next one much respect to @bryan_barberena was a lot of fun — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) March 27, 2022

“On to the next one much respect to Bryan Barberena, was a lot of fun.”

On the bright side, Matt Brown has scored a “Fight of the Night” bonus. It’s the fourth of his UFC run, which began back in June 2008. It’s also his eighth disclosed bonus under the UFC banner.

While Brown has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings, he’s always been known for being a warrior rather than putting together streaks for a title run. Time will tell who the 41-year-old is matched up against next but regardless, fight fans should expect fireworks when he does step back inside the Octagon.

BJPenn.com had you covered throughout the UFC Columbus event. Peep the homepage for results and video highlights of the big fights that took place.