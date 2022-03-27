UFC Columbus Results: Bryan Barberena defeats Matt Brown (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Columbus main card features a welterweight bout pitting hometown favorite Matt Brown against fellow brawler Bryan Barberena.

Brown (23-18 MMA) last competed in June of 2021, where scored a sensational second round knockout over Dhiego Lima. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Ohio native, as ‘Immortal’ had previously suffered setbacks to Carlos Condit and Miguel Baeza.

As for Bryan Barberena (16-8 MMA), ‘Bam Bam’ most recently competed in December, where he picked up a unanimous decision win over Darian Weeks.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Matt Brown lands a nice low kick. Bryan Barberena comes forward with a flurry and pushes Brown against the cage. He looks for a trip takedown but ‘Immortal’ defends. Brown switches the position and then drags ‘Bam Bam’ down to the canvas. Barberena is able to work his way back to his feet. He creates separation and gets back to range. Matt Brown with a hard kick to the body. Bryan Barberena fires back with a nice combination. Less than a minute remains in the opening round. Brown finds a home for a front kick. Barberena replies with a nice combination. Brown with a nice trip takedown. He lands a few good punches as ‘Bam Bam’ gets back to his feet. Barberena with a big elbow from in close. Brown tries a jumping knee. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this welterweight fight begins and Matt Brown starts things off by landing a hard kick to the body of his opponent. Barberena replies with a low kick. Brown goes to the body and then shoots in and scores a big takedown. ‘Bam Bam’ immediately begins to work on getting back to his feet. He does but eats a hard elbow from Brown in the process. Bryan Barberena is back to range now and he lands a big standing elbow. ‘The Immortal’ is hurt. He decides to shoot in for a takedown and he gets it. Brown looks to move for a choke. He looses the position and Barberena winds up on top. He begins unloading some ground and pound on the veteran. Matt Brown scrambles and is able to get back up to his feet. He lands a pair of heavy elbows on the feet. Barberena replies with a good right hand. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this welterweight bout begins and Bryan Barberena lands a nice combination. Matt Brown just eats it and presses forward. He lands a nice shot to the body but Barberena counters with a right hook. The fighters clinch up and Brown lands a knee to the body. Bryan Barberena with a standing elbow. Brown forces the fight to the floor and lands some good knees to the body. Barberena breaks free but ‘The Immortal’ is right back on him with forward pressure. He goes to the body with punches and then knees. Bryan Barberena with a good right hand. Brown bites down on his mouthpiece and then lands a huge takedown. Barberena bounces right back to his feet and unloads a pair of uppercuts. Huge shots from both men now. Barberena with a right. Brown replies with a left. Both men are just swinging now. ‘Bam Bam’ connects with a big combination. He is all over Brown who somehow is still on his feet. The horn sounds to end the fight. WOW!

Official UFC Columbus Result: Bryan Barberena def. Matt Brown by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Barberena fight next following his split decision victory over Brown this evening in Ohio?