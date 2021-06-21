Matt Brown interested in big fights with Nick or Nate Diaz following KO win at UFC Vegas 29: “I respect them”

Matt Brown is interested in a fight against Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz following his knockout win on Saturday night.

Brown, who turned 40 earlier this year, managed to get himself back in the win column in Las Vegas with an absolutely monstrous knockout win over Dhiego Lima. Brown was able to get one over on father time and, in doing so, established that he’s still very much a viable threat in the UFC’s welterweight division.

After the fight, Matt was asked about the possibility of fighting one of the Diaz brothers – and he seems to be a fan of the idea.

“I love the Diaz brothers, and of course it would be a big fight,” Brown said. “That’s one of them fights like, if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I dislike the Diazes or anything. I would take it because it’s a big fight and I respect them.”

“I love fighting – that’s all there is to it,” Brown said. “I just love fighting. It’s just getting a camp together and putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. That just takes more time, so that’s what determines when I’m able to fight, not as much my desire – because my desire is there. I want to come in and do that to a lot of people, what I did tonight.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

Many have suggested that Brown should consider retirement after a few recent losses but whenever the world of mixed martial arts attempts to count him out, he comes right back and makes his presence known once again.

