Giga Chikadze says the UFC called him to replace Max Holloway but “pussy” Yair Rodriguez has not accepted the bout

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has claimed the UFC has offered him the chance to replace Max Holloway against Yair Rodriguez.

The fight between Holloway and Rodriguez was initially scheduled to take place on July 17 but after Holloway pulled out due to an undisclosed injury, Rodriguez was left without an opponent for his July showdown.

The aforementioned Giga Chikadze has made it clear he wants to step in but according to the man himself, Yair hasn’t accepted the offer.

“Max Holloway pulled out from the fight with Yair Rodriguez due to injury. UFC called me to replace him, and of course I agreed. Now we’re waiting for Yair. This guy didn’t fight for 20 or 21 months. Guess what I was doing in this time? I was fighting, fighting and fighting. I’ve fought six times, I beat all my opponents. This guy started to play games. It’s been a few days. I haven’t heard back. Hopefully he’s going to show up July 17, but I heard he’s a little bit of a p*ssy. He didn’t show up four times with Zabit (Magomedsharipov), and I heard he did everything to pull out from this fight. I don’t think the guy is scared to be in UFC, but hopefully now he’s going to be meet me in front face-to-face and we’re going to talk. I can’t wait.”

Chikadze holds a 13-2 record in pro mixed martial arts with his last two wins, over Jamey Simmons and Cub Swanson, earning him two Performance of the Night bonuses. Whether or not he gets the opportunity to make it three in a row next month, though, we’ll have to wait and see.

Do you think Giga Chikadze and Yair Rodriguez will fight next month? If so, who do you think will get the win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. BJPENN Nation!