Marvin Vettori wants rematch with Israel Adesanya: “I’ll beat him again, this time without leaving any doubt”

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has declared that he wants a rematch with the current champion of the division Israel Adesanya.

Vettori went toe to toe with “The Last Stylebender” back in April 2018 at UFC Glendale, and after an incredibly tight fight, Adesanya walked away with a narrow split decision victory.

Some fans still believe Vettori should’ve won that fight, and you won’t be surprised to learn that the Italian himself feels the same way.

Give me my deserved chance and I’ll beat him again, this time without leaving any doubt https://t.co/mk23UzD8hz — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 21, 2020

When responding to a tweet from BJPENN.com regarding who has the best chance when it comes to ending Adesanya’s title reign, he had the following to say.

“Me. Give me my deserved chance and I’ll beat him again, this time without leaving any doubt”.

Despite the ridicule from some fans who believed he wouldn’t stand a chance, it certainly feels as if there would be some intrigue behind someone like Vettori — who pushed Adesanya to the limit — getting another crack at Adesanya. After all, Yoel Romero was able to obtain a title shot when many thought he didn’t deserve it.

Vettori has been able to bounce back from the loss, too, winning back-to-back fights in 2019 against Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez. He may not be ranked in the top 15 right now, but a few more big victories could give him some much-needed momentum.

At the age of just 26, Vettori is a kid who is still learning and growing with each and every performance he puts on inside the Octagon. The middleweight division is quickly turning into one of the most stacked in the entire promotion, though, so Vettori will need to stay active if he wants to stay relevant.

That’s easier said than done right now, but the hope is that the UFC will be able to get fights started once again sooner rather than later.

How do you think Marvin Vettori would do in a rematch with Israel Adesanya?

