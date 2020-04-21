Darren Till is missing the “rush of adrenaline” he gets from fighting

Darren Till hasn’t fought since November, and from the sounds of it, the British middleweight contender is starting to get the itch.

Speaking on his official Instagram account early on Tuesday morning, Till pined for the rush he gets when he’s walking out for a fight.

“Can’t wait to feel that 100% Genuine leather again,” Till wrote. “When u get called to put them gloves on, u get this great feeling/rush of adrenaline that’s probably equivalent to… I don’t know what it’s equivalent 2. Maybe u can finish the sentence for me…Nice seeing my fat ass plastered around Lpool as well, one was right outside Debenhams where my mum works.”

Darren Till last fought in the co-main event of UFC 244 in New York City, when he debuted in the middleweight division with a split decision victory over former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. This victory marked Till’s return to the win column after a pair of stoppage losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley at welterweight.

At present, Till is expected to fight former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Dublin on August 15, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the entire UFC schedule.

Whenever Till ends up returning to the cage, it sounds like he’ll be glad to do so.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/21/2020.