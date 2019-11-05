Marvin Vettori calls out Darren Till after UFC 244

There is a new contender in the Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight division and Marvin Vettori is not happy about it.

During the UFC 500th show, Darren Till moved up for the first time under the limit of 185 pounds as he fought Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244.

The British fighter eventually got the nod against ‘KG’ and brought home the victory via split decision.

After the fight, though, “The Gorilla” told MMA Junkie he was scared and was trying to find a way out of the bout.

“Every fight, no matter what any fighter will ever tell you, they will be scared. If they tell you they’re not, it’s a blatant lie. This fighter wasn’t scared; I was terrified. I wasn’t shaking, but I just didn’t want to go.” said Till.

It was a rare comment from a person who gets punched and punches people in the face for living and it has gained the attention of a Kelvin Gastelum’s teammate at Kings MMA, Marvin Vettori.

“What’s this BS? Fighter that can call himself so needs to be able to deal with bad as much as he can deal with good and given an opportunity make the most out of it.” posted the Mezzocorona native on his Twitter account. “I wanna fight this guy ASAP” concluded Marvin Vettori.

This is not the first time “The Italian Dream” has called out fighters on social media, as he already did that with Eric Spicely and the current UFC middleweight title-holder Israel Adesanya.

The two will unlikely lock horns in the near future, but at the same time, it could still happen since Vettori is coming from two dominant victories against Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez and he’s trying to climb the 185-pound ladder.

