Dana White open to possible Logan Paul fight in the UFC: “I’m not saying no”

Despite his ongoing rivalry with Jake Paul, Dana White seems open to doing business with his brother Logan Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ and the UFC president have been feuding in public over the past year. While White has shot steroid allegations at the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Paul has instead said the executive does cocaine and released a diss track. Despite the bad blood, White seemingly has a good relationship with Jake’s brother Logan.

Logan Paul like his brother has ventured into the world of boxing, even fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2021. The YouTuber formally has wrestling experience in high school and college and has teased that he’ll fight in MMA one day.

It seems that the bout will possibly happen in the UFC as well. Dana White went onto Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and discussed the possibility of both brothers fighting in his promotion. While he shot down doing business with Jake, he seems open to potentially signing his brother.

“Probably not, no [Jake Paul won’t fight Conor McGregor]…He shouldn’t be fighting Conor McGregor, the guy is huge. What is he? 6’1, 210 [pounds]? Conor McGregor fights at 145, 155. There’s weight classes for a reason. It’s a stretch for Conor to even fight at 170, he fought Nate [Diaz] there, but it’s not his weight class, not even close.”

While White shot down a potential UFC career for Jake Paul, he was open to Logan fighting in the promotion. ‘The Maverick’ asked if it was possible for him to eventually compete under the UFC banner.

“Well, who would you want to fight? [It’s different] You have wrestling and boxing. You’ve done jiu-jitsu, right? I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no.”

