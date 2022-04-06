Ian Garry expects another highlight reel finish against Darian Weeks at UFC 273: “It won’t just be an easy finish, it will be beautiful”

Ian Garry is eyeing another spectacular finish when he squares off with Darian Weeks at UFC 273 on Saturday night.

Garry is set to make his sophomore Octagon appearance this weekend against Weeks. It’s an intriguing matchup but when Garry was offered the fight, he says he didn’t know who Weeks was but the one thing he does know now, is his foe is a very game opponent.

“No disrespect to Darian but I’ve never heard of him before the contract was sent over, but he is game. He fought Barberena on short notice, you don’t take a UFC debut on short notice if you are not a game fighter, if you haven’t got f****g guts, that’s what I like, I want to fight someone that’s game,” Garry said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I don’t want to fight someone that’s going to get in there and just take the loss, which is a lot of guys as a lot of guys don’t have heart but Darian has that. I mean, for me, I don’t see how I lose the fight, I can literally only see every avenue I win. So, it’s more about when he gets desperate, I will take a mile when he gives me an inch.”

Against Weeks, Garry expects the American to try and wrestle him as to the casual fan, the Irishman knows he’s regarded as a striker. But, since moving to Sanford MMA he believes his wrestling has gotten much better and he will prove that at UFC 273.

“Most wrestlers don’t shoot straight away, I think he may give it a couple of minutes. But, if she shoots right away, then good luck,” Garry said. “Shoot on me straight away when I’m fresh and I’m thinking you are going to do it, it’s not smart. He’s going to try to make me forget about the wrestling, but I won’t forget about it.”

Should Ian Garry keep the fight standing, he thinks it’s only a matter of time for him to get the stoppage. Garry knows his striking is hard to match and although he knows Weeks is durable, he believes his timing will be the difference-maker.

With Garry being confident he can keep it standing and outland Weeks, he says the finish won’t just be a usual KO. Instead, he believes it will be another highlight-reel finish to keep him undefeated.

“I think it will be the same (as the last fight). Whatever Darian tries to do, I will figure him out and once I’ve figured him out, it will be when it gets desperate,” Garry explained. “I can knock him out in the first second of the first round or the last second of the last round, I don’t care. I’m not looking for the finish like I’m not hunting it because I know it will come due to the way I fight and the style I have. I just break people down and it will be beautiful, it won’t just be an easy finish it will be beautiful… it always is.”

If Garry does get the stoppage win as he expects, he would improve to 9-0 as a pro and 2-0 in the UFC. He is also a hyped-up prospect and has drawn comparisons to Conor McGregor, given his Irish background, yet he says he is in no rush to work up the ranks.

The plan for Garry is to continue to work on his skills at Sanford and get a few more fights before he enters the rankings. For the Irishman, he remains confident it’s not a matter of if but when he becomes the champ, which is why he’s in no rush.

“I don’t want to get fast-tracked, I’m not in a position to get fast-tracked. I’m not 28, 29, 30 years of age, and coming towards the peak of my career. I’m just starting off, I’m the youngest undefeated fighter on the roster, the 10th youngest fighter on the roster,” Garry concluded. “I have loads of time, I will just work my way up the ranks. It’s a slow progression and I don’t care if they give me the big names, but the longer it takes me to get the world title, the longer I will have the belt, the longer my title reign will be until I retire as champ. I’m going out on top.”

