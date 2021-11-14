Khaos Williams reacts after knocking out Miguel Baeza at UFC Vegas 42

UFC welterweight knockout artist Khaos Williams reacted after knocking out divisional rival Miguel Baeza on the UFC Vegas 42 main card.
Williams improved to 4-1 overall in the UFC with the third-round knockout over Baeza. After finishing Alex Morono and Abdul Razak Alhassan in his first two UFC fights, Williams dropped a decision to Michel Pereira before bouncing back with a decision win over Matthew Semelsberger. Coming off of that big win, he came into this fight against Baeza with plenty of momentum and he got the job done with a brutal knockout in the third round. Following his win, which saw Williams earn a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award, “The Oxfighter” took to his social media to react to what is one of the best wins of his career.
Khaos Williams: Your winner by KO in the 3rd round “TheOxfighter”. Testing chins & Changing my life one chin at A time Where I’m from respect is earned not given. I’m telling yall IM THE FUTURE WHAT YALL DONT SEE THE FACTS. I ain’t there yet but I thank god for the chance. My future looking brighter then ever & that’s a fact. Everything can change based on what you can do today. I spoke all this into existence, they didn’t feel me before but they know I’m a threat now. Thanks for the support everyone, We’re just getting started. ITS NOT PERSONAL….JUST PUNISHMENT #Dreamchaser #Oxfighter #God1st #RedDiamondRealEstate #AAARealEstate #hardwork #dedication #Outthemud #Hungry #Apexpredator #Greatness #Espn #UFC #ThePeoplesChamp
Following the event, UFC president Dana White hinted at the post-fight press conference that Williams could get someone in the top-15 at welterweight following this latest victory. Again, with a 4-1 record in the UFC with three knockout wins, Williams has proven himself to be quite the fighter and he has earned a step up in competition his next time out.
What do you think is next for Khaos Williams after he knocked out Miguel Baeza at UFC Vegas 42?This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM