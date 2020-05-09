Jake Paul is ready to “kick the sh*t” out of Dillon Danis with the help of Jorge Masvidal

Youtube sensation turned fighter, Jake Paul claims he will smash Dillon Danis in a bout and will have Jorge Masvidal in his corner.

Paul entered the boxing circuit earlier this year when he knocked out fellow Youtuber AnEsonGib, in the 1st round. He claimed he was ready to avenge his brother’s loss, Logan Paul vs KSI, but now Jake Paul has found fresh meat. He wants to defeat Conor McGregor’s training partner and Bellator star, Dillon Danis.

“I hate to bring his name up because he’s such a lowlife club rat who calls himself a jiu-Jitsu black belt,” Paul said to TMZ. “But, everyone in the jiu-jitsu community hates him, everybody in the fight community hates him. I hate him. I can just tell he’s not a good person. I really want to beat the sh*t out of him”

His 26-year old adversary is currently undefeated since making his Bellator debut in 2018. Dannis has used his ground game to submit both opponents in the first round. However, with Jorge Masvidal in his corner, Jake Paul is confident he has what it takes to dismantle the winning streak of “El Jefe”.

“Dillon, if you’re watching this, I’m going to kick the s**t out of you … I’d make your life even f**king worse … I’m coming for your head.

“And Jorge Masvidal said he’s going to train me for that. Masvidal’s gonna be in my corner.”

Paul claimed he linked up with the “BMF” winner in Miami and they bonded over their mutual dislike for Danis. The Bellator fighter was originally rumored to fight Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul. However, Jake Paul believes he is the best brother to get the job done.

“Does Dillon want to fight the brother that lost or the brother who has on a winning streak? Logan hasn’t one a single fight and then people are in the comments saying ‘Logan is the better fighter.’

“I base my opinion off of facts and numbers, and the beef originally started with me and Dillon. I don’t know if Logan could beat Dillon, I don’t know if he could. So again Dillon, I’m going to be the one to f*ck you up.”