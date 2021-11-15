Conor McGregor claims Khamzat Chimaev previously offered to help him “beat up the little scared pigeon” Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has claimed that Khamzat Chimaev offered to help him prepare for Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

In the last few days we’ve seen some interesting developments regarding the future of Khamzat Chimaev. Between being offered top contenders and calling out the likes of Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, it’s safe to say “Borz” is one of the most talked-about fighters on the roster.

Now, after the aforementioned call-out, McGregor actually made an interesting revelation in a since-deleted tweet.

“@KChimaev Bratha, no problem. I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon bitch. Chechnya knows! Fuck those eagles mma pussies, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no shit! Never peace.”

Screenshot available via Sportskeeda

For now, it doesn’t seem as if McGregor is overly interested in the idea of squaring off with Chimaev – and we can’t really say that we blame him.

Will we ever see Khamzat Chimaev fight Conor McGregor? If so, would it be at welterweight and who would be the favourite? Let us know your thoughts on this possible friendship/rivalry down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!