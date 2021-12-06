Khamzat Chimaev explains why he refused to go on the Hotboxin’ podcast with Mike Tyson: “I don’t like what all happened with him”

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has explained why he rejected the offer of going on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast.

It’s safe to say that throughout his time in combat sports, Mike Tyson has been a polarising figure. From his stint in jail to some of his actions in boxing itself, he’s been on a rollercoaster ride that has left him with many critics to go alongside his large fanbase.

The majority of fighters in the modern era seem to appreciate and respect what Tyson has been able to do for boxing and, by extension, the popularity of mixed martial arts. However, one person who isn’t a big supporter of Tyson’s is Khamzat Chimaev – as he revealed during a recent podcast appearance.

“Ali said Mike Tyson also wants something, but I didn’t go. I didn’t have much desire to do that. As a fighter, an athlete, I really like him. But I don’t like what all happened with him – The violence, the pills, the marijuana, then Muslims, it’s strange. But I still respect him – Both as a fighter and as a person. He went through a lot of things and because of this, he broke down, did a lot of bad things. And no one knows what will happen to me. It can happen to anyone. A good, normal person, but something happens and you end up in a mental hospital. I don’t judge anyone, but I just didn’t want to go.”

For now, the sole focus of Khamzat Chimaev seems to be on capturing UFC gold next year.

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev's viewpoint and the history of Mike Tyson? Do you consider yourself to be a fan of "Iron Mike" and his career thus far?