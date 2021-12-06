Photo | Dusko Todorovic shows off the gruesome foot injury he suffered prior to his UFC Vegas 44 win

UFC middleweight Dusko Todorovic has revealed details of a gruesome foot injury he suffered earlier this year.

This past Saturday night, Dusko Todorovic took his pro mixed martial arts record to 11-2 with a nice ground and pound win over Maki Pitolo. The success broke a two-fight losing streak that came from setbacks against Punahele Soriano and Gregory Rodrigues, both of which took place this year.

Now, though, the Serbian can look forward to putting all of that behind him and look ahead to the future – but not before sharing some details of an incident that went down back in the summer.

During an exclusive with MMA Weekly, Todorovic revealed that he a car ran over his foot in July after he was walking home from a workout, before enclosing the following pictures.

WARNING: The attached images depict a graphic foot injury

“On July 22nd 2021, I was going home from my workout, as I was walking over the crossing, a car hit me and climbed on top of my foot. Instantly I felt pain in my knee, and i knew my foot was messed up,” the statement read.

“So the guy comes out of the car asking if I’m ok, while the car’s front wheel is still on my foot. .Anyway, after that i was on crutches for three weeks. Whilst in that state I was able to only go to the gym and do therapy for my knee and foot. It was probably up until the middle of September when I came back to the Secutor Academy MMA gym and did my first light workout. It was mostly boxing on the bag without much movement. All the wrestling was mostly controlled drilling. I wasn’t able to do as much of sparring or even train as I normally do. We have had to modify everything for this fight. I believe i wasnt even near my 100% and to top it all my leg gave up on me during the warm up for the fight. It snaped pretty hard as it slipped of the makeshift warm-up tatami, so that was another obstacle I had to go over before actually crossing gloves with Maki.”

What do you think of Dusko Todorovic and his nasty injury revelation? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!