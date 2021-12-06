Tommy Fury forced out of fight with Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley steps in

Tyron Woodley will get the chance to settle the score with Jake Paul, this after Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from his fight with boxings “problem child”.

Woodley (0-1) and Paul (4-0) originally collided back in August, with Jake emerging victorious by way of a split decision.

Immediately following the fight, Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul agreed to a rematch, this if ‘The Chosen One’ got himself an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo.

The former UFC welterweight champion eventually got said tattoo, but by the time he did the YouTube sensation had already agreed to a fight with Tommy Fury.

Tommy, the half brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, also sports an undefeated record like Paul.

The pair had agreed to fight on December 17th in Tampa Bay, but Fury pulled out of the contest earlier today due to undisclosed reasons.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

“It is official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest bitch,” Paul said in a video on Twitter. “He has pulled out of the fight. The Fury’s have pulled out of the fight due to due to ‘medical condition.’”

With Tommy now out of the picture, Jake Paul has agreed to provide Tyron Woodley with his much desired rematch.

Woodley will be looking to end a five-fight losing skid when he returns to the squared circle on December 17.

