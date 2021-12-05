Khamzat Chimaev says his undefeated record dates back to grade five when he beat up an eleventh grader

UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev claims his undefeated record dates back to grade five when he beat up an eleventh grader.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA) most recently competed at October’s UFC 267 event, where he scored a first round TKO victory over ranked welterweight Li Jingliang. The Russian-Swede is now 4-0 under the UFC banner, earning finishes in all four of those wins.

Khamzat Chimaev was recently offered a fight with promotional star Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA). However, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ swiftly rejected the idea of fighting ‘Borz’, claiming he was nothing more than a “rookie“.

UFC President Dana White has been outspoken regarding the difficulty to find Chimaev a fight sharing the following in a interview with TMZ Sports.

“Listen man, Khamzat is a straight murderer. He’s a killer. He’s an absolute savage. And I don’t blame anybody for not wanting to fight Khamzat Chimaev,” White said. “He’s one of those guys that’s, you know, willing to fight anybody and in multiple weight classes.”

Chimaev has competed at both welterweight and middleweight since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2020. According to ‘Borz’, fighting larger opponents is nothing new as he has been doing it since grade school.

“Everyday, we had fights on the streets of Chechnya. We created history for ourselves on the streets. I’ve never lost a fight. Thank God, not yet. I definitely didn’t with my character. I fought with the boys.” Khamzat Chimaev shared during an interview with Hustle MMA (h/t Sportskeeda). “I still know this guy. We are friends now. He is in the 11th grade. I’m in the 5th grade. He was not that big but bigger than me anyway. I’m near the school, I don’t remember, there was a brawl. I say let’s go and we went. He started throwing me from right to left for about 10 minutes. Then he got tired and I started hitting him.”

While most of the roster wants “nothing to do” with Khamzat Chimaev, UFC welterweight Neil Magny has openly expressed interest in the fight (see that here).

