Khamzat Chimaev believes he will be the Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali of MMA: “I’m going to show everybody”

Khamzat Chimaev claims he will be the Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali of MMA, now that he’s able to continue his career.

After a severe case with COVID-19, Chimaev seemingly announced his retirement from the sport. It was disappointing news for many MMA fans as Chimaev was a top prospect who looked like a future star in the sport.

However, the ongoing issues with the virus were his main focus. Now that he is healthy, Chimaev says he’s going to smash everybody again.

“When I come back to my country, they helped me and did an operation that took some stuff, I don’t know how to explain in English,” Chimaev said to ESPN. “Now, I feel much better. I can’t wait. I am more than 93 kilos [205 pounds], feeling stronger. I just started to train with my team, and I will find [an opponent] to kill… I’m healthy now, hungry again. I want to get back and smash somebody and make money.”

Khamzat Chimaev says he’s targeting a return in August as he wants to get a few months in training. However, who he will fight is uncertain at this point.

When he fights again, Chimaev is confident he will continue to dominate everyone. He also believes he will be considered the Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali of MMA because he is smashing everyone.

“I think it’s [the] right decision,” Chimaev said. “I only did [three fights in the UFC]. I didn’t show who I am. People still talk, ‘Ah, he beat bulls**t guys.’ That makes me [feel] inside somewhere. Now I have to show these people who I am and smash everybody, take my belt. I am MMA Mike Tyson. MMA Muhammad Ali. I’m going to show everybody.”

