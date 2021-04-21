Corey Anderson claims his two fights with Bellator have paid him double what he made in 15 fights with the UFC

Corey Anderson claims that six months of work with his new employer Bellator has resulted in double the money he made in 15 fights with the UFC.

The light heavyweight standout, Anderson (15-5 MMA), earned his second consecutive finish under the Bellator banner this past Friday in Uncasville, stopping Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov with elbows in the third round.

The win advanced ‘Overtime’ to the semi-finals of the promotions light heavyweight grand prix, where he will now face former division champion Ryan Bader.

Corey Anderson recently took to social media where he praised his new employer for giving him “the life”, this while suggesting he is being paid a ton more money by Scott Coker and company than he did with the UFC.

UFC gave me the career…Bellator gave me the life!! In 2 fights 6 months with Bellator, I've made double of what I did in 15 fights (11 wins 2 bonuses) 7 years with UFC. Now I live and enjoy life to the fullest with my family everyday!

Let that marinate….#blessed #worth — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) April 20, 2021

As noted above, the former TUF 19 winner is claiming that he has already made more in six months with Bellator than he did in his entire 15-fight UFC career.

Corey Anderson will enter his semi-final bout with Ryan Bader sporting a two-fight winning streak. Prior to defeating Yagshimuradov at Bellator 257, ‘Overtime’ had scored a second round TKO win over veteran Melvin Manhoef in his promotional debut.

During his fifteen fights under the UFC banner Anderson picked up wins over Justin Jones, Jan Blachowicz (whom he also lost too), Fabio Maldonado, Tom Lawlor, Patrick Cummins, Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi and Johnny Walker.

Corey’s Octagon losses came against Gian Villante, Shogun Rua, Jimi Manuwa, Ovince Saint Preux and the aforementioned Jan Blachowicz respectively.

