Nate Diaz slams “bitch-ass” Khamzat Chimaev for missing weight at UFC 279

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov at today’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) was of course slated to collide with Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in Saturday’s pay-per-view event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ brutally missed the 171lbs limit while weighing-in earlier this morning, the bout was ultimately scrapped as Diaz’s Team found the 7.5lbs weight miss egregious and insulting.

With that, the UFC had to scramble to put together a new main event. Thankfully the promotion was able to secure a new headliner in the form of Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson.

‘El Cucuy’ was already slated to compete at the event in a welterweight matchup with Li Jingliang and was thus promoted to main event status.

As for Khamzat Chimaev, ‘The Wolf’ will now put his undefeated record on the line in a catchweight matchup with Kevin Holland. That bout will now serve as the UFC 279 co-main event.

Following his staredown with ‘El Cucuy’ at tonight’s ceremonial weigh-ins, Nate Diaz took to the mic where he slammed both Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, this while praising Tony Ferguson for stepping up.

“Tony’s been around a long time,” Diaz said. “We should have fought a long time ago. Khabib’s bitch-ass was afraid of him, just like this bitch-ass motherf**ker (Khamzat Chimaev) was afraid of me. Yesterday, we punched his bitch-ass in the back here and now he don’t know how to make weight. You know what I’m saying? You guys already know what it is. Real G’s come from California. America motherf**ker!”

