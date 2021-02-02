Khabib Nurmagomedov should “hold out for GSP or retire,” says coach

Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov should hold out for a blockbuster fighter with Georges St-Pierre or retire from mixed martial arts.

Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, announced his retirement from competition after choking out Justin Gaethje in October. Despite his retirement announcement, he still hasn’t vacated the lightweight throne, as UFC President Dana White has been attempting to convince him to fight one last time.

Mendez, who has long served as one of Nurmagomedov’s primary coaches at American Kickboxing Academy, believes the champ should stick to his retirement plans unless the UFC can arrange a blockbuster fight with the former welterweight and middleweight champ, St-Pierre.

“You guys gotta remember, the key thing is that he has to ask his mother too for permission [to fight again],” Mendez said on Submission Radio, discussing the options for Nurmagomedov (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting). “I didn’t see GSP being offered, and I thought the only way he was gonna come out of it was if GSP was in that picture. But based on what happened, I don’t see why he would want to come out and fight anybody. Why? This fight with Dustin [Poirier] is not gonna motivate him. He’s not looking at the money aspect of it.

“But if they can put GSP on the table, maybe there’s a chance there,” the long-time Nurmagomedov coach continued. “And I’m not saying it will happen, because I don’t know, but I’m just saying GSP might be the only one. I’ve always thought it was GSP, because that’s what his father wanted, and I think if they can get that one worked out and he can get his mother’s permission, I think that one could work. But I don’t think anybody else is gonna work. Period.

“If he asked my opinion, I would say hold out for GSP or retire,” Mendez added. “That’s what I would tell him. But he’s never asked me, so that conversation never took place.”

While a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre fight would certainly be big business, it’s worth noting that like Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre is currently retired.