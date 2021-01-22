Dana White to Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Imagine what you and Conor would do in another f*cking fight?”

UFC president Dana White tried to convince UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov to fight Conor McGregor again in a newly-released clip.

White and Nurmagomedov, along with Din Thomas, took in the recent UAE Warriors event in Abu Dhabi, one that featured former UFC middleweight Eric Spicely getting knocked out in an absolutely devastating fashion. During the filming of the latest episode of “Dana White: Lookin’ For A Fight,” White spoke to Nurmagomedov about fighting McGregor again. In the video clip below, you can hear White trying to coax Nurmagomedov into taking the rematch.

Dana: Imagine what you and Conor would do in another fucking fight. #UFC pic.twitter.com/lJjOsrDXTX — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 22, 2021

“This fight with Poirier is trending bigger than the fight with you and Conor on pay-per-view. Imagine what you and Conor would do in another f*cking fight? Just saying. I’m just saying,” White said.

Ultimately, White wasn’t able to convince Nurmagomedov into giving him a yes-or-now answer Following his conversations with Nurmagomedov on Fight Island, White spoke on the UFC on ABC 1 broadcast last weekend and announced the lightweight champion hasn’t made a decision yet. According to White, Nurmagomedov is still retired, but he will watch UFC 257 this weekend and see what happens. If he sees something he likes, he may come back.

In this evening’s main event, McGregor and Poirier collide for the second time in a highly-anticipated battle that is looking like another PPV blockbuster for the UFC. The two previously met back at UFC 178 back in 2014, and they meet again now for the second time with a lot on the line. With an impressive win in the main event, either McGregor or Poirier could make the argument to Nurmagomedov that they deserve another title shot. But it’s up to the champ as to what he wants to do. Clearly, though, White wants McGregor to win.

