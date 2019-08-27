UFC 242 media conference call number leads reporters to phone sex hotline

Media conference calls are a staple of most big UFC fight cards, and UFC 242 is no exception to that rule.

On Tuesday afternoon, reporters from all over the world dialed into the card’s first conference call, eager to pose their questions to one of the headliners, interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier. What many of those reporters initially got was something very different: a phone sex line.

Yes, due to an unfortunate error, multiple members of the MMA media were greeted by a shockingly erotic message. And the reactions on social media have been priceless.

So, in attempting to get on the Khabib/Poirier call, the number UFC sent out was…… a phone sex line. They've since corrected it — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com And The Twltter (@SeanRossSapp) August 27, 2019

They just sent an update. 2 of the numbers were reversed. — Eric Kowal – MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) August 27, 2019

Can’t make this up lmfao https://t.co/B4rxyQaptm — Blaine Henry MMA-Boxing (@blainehenrymma) August 27, 2019

The UFC sent out an invite to speak with Dustin Poirier for a conference call today. The phone number belongs to a sex hotline — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) August 27, 2019

Luckily, as the hard-working media members above imply, this mistake was promptly corrected.

UFC 242 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between the interim champion Poirier and the undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier has the opportunity to make history by becoming not only the new undisputed champ but the first man to defeat Nurmagomedov in MMA — something the media on today’s call surely intended to ask him about.

“I have the opportunity to make history and do something that’s never been done,” Poirier told MMA Fighting during a recent scrum at American Top Team. “I’m embracing that… I’m just excited that I put myself in this position and that I have an opportunity to show the world how great I am on the biggest scale possible and unify these belts. Make history – that’s what this is about.”

UFC 242 goes down on September 7 in Abu Dhabi. Here’s the official fight card as it currently stands (h/t Pundit Arena).

UFC 242 Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (ic)

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

UFC 242 Preliminary Card

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalén

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

UFC 242 Early Prelims

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

