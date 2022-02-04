Daniel Cormier thinks Isreal Adesanya – Anderson Silva comparisons are premature: “Izzy has some work to do”

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on the middleweight GOAT conversation.

Israel Adesanya is set to fight Robert Whittaker for the second time at UFC 271. If ‘The Last Stylebender’ wins, it’ll be his 4th title defense, and put his professional record at a stellar 22-1.

With Israel Adesanya’s recent success, some fans and pundits have questioned what it would take for him to be seen as the GOAT at middleweight. Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the subject.

He believes that ‘The Last Stylebender’ has a long way to go to catch Anderson Silva. The Brazilian is a former UFC middleweight champion and had ten title defenses to his name. He also holds the longest UFC title reign ever at 2,457 days he spent as champion.

Cormier was asked if Adesanya would overtake Silva with a win at UFC 271 on his DC & RC podcast. He responded in the negative.

Sorry so late but new episode of DC&RC is live right now! Go to the link in my bio. @mikechandlermma joins us go @espnmma pic.twitter.com/QDeoPWPnaH — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 2, 2022

“No. Dude, Anderson Silva existed. Anderson Silva existed, like, I don’t get this recency bias that fans have. I think the word GOAT gets thrown around way too easily in fight sports. The only person that doesn’t get passed is Muhammad Ali. There have been really impressive fighters, but people recognize what Muhammad Ali was.” said Daniel Cormier on DC & RC.

Cormier continued, “Anderson Silva was to MMA what Muhammad Ali was to boxing. No, Izzy has some work to do to catch Anderson.”

It’s worth noting that Cormier has a history with Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ stepped up on three days’ notice to fight ‘DC’ at UFC 200. Cormier dominated the bout, winning via unanimous decision.

While Israel Adesanya may not pass Anderson Silva with a win next, he does hold a win over him. ‘The Last Stylebender’ defeated the Brazilian via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 234. The bout was seen as a “passing of the torch” moment by many fans.

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments about Israel Adesanya?