Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledges Charles Oliveira as the UFC lightweight champion but says “he’s not undisputed”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on Charles Oliveira as UFC lightweight champion and him potentially fighting Islam Makhachev.

While he may be retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the talk of the town in the mixed martial arts world. In addition to being the promoter for Eagle FC, he’s also left a legacy for himself as one of the greatest UFC champions of all-time.

Because of that, a lot of folks can’t help but compare him to those fighting in the modern day – including former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Khabib acknowledged Oliveira’s status as the de-facto champ but also noted that he isn’t yet ‘undisputed’.

“If Charles wins, Islam will have to give him credit. Then he’s gonna be undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Right now, I believe he’s champion, I believe. People talk about half pound [missing weight], he deserves it. Right now in this moment, he deserves to be champion. He’s doing a very good job, but he’s not undisputed. When I finished, I was undisputed. I was undisputed. I fight with Conor, interim champ Dustin Poirier, interim champ Justin Gaethje, who just beat primetime Tony Ferguson. These guys were in a different time in a different prime, not like now when they fight Charles Oliveira. It was like one and a half, two years ago. That time when I finished, I was undisputed.”

“Charles is champion, I agree with him. But, he’s not undisputed, brother. If he beats Islam of course I’m gonna feel bad, but people are gonna talk about oh Khabib can come back, please, leave me alone. Let these guys fight! This is different time.”

At the very least, we can all continue to dream – even if it’s not likely that we get the Charles Oliveira vs Khabib Nurmagomedov dream match we’re hoping for.

