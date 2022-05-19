Dustin Poirier reveals coach Mike Brown warned him against taking a fight with Colby Covington: “I don’t know if you want to put your wife and daughter through that”

Dustin Poirier has admitted that coach Mike Brown warned him against taking a fight with rival Colby Covington.

Just a few days ago, Dustin Poirier seemingly accepted Colby Covington’s challenge to face him later this summer in a UFC welterweight showdown. It came a couple of months after Covington called Poirier out in the wake of defeating another member of American Top Team, and one of his former friends, Jorge Masvidal.

At the time we saw Poirier reject the idea of taking on ‘Chaos’ by indicating he wouldn’t give him the satisfaction of a big showdown. Alas, he appears to have changed his mind, and in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour he noted that his coach Mike Brown wasn’t so sure about him taking on the weight of this bout.

“Mike Brown called me the other day and was like, ‘DP, if you take that fight, it’s gonna be two months of that, of them talking about your family and making this stuff up. I don’t know if you want to put your wife and daughter through that,’ but I’ve already hit pull on the tweet,” said Poirier.

At this stage in proceedings it genuinely feels like ‘The Diamond’ wants to fight at any and all costs, given that it’s been five months since his defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira. Whether it be at 155 or 170 pounds there are plenty of options out there for him, but for whatever reason, he can’t seem to get a contract done.

In terms of the Covington fight itself, there’s no way of denying that the intensity of the mind games would rival what Poirier had to endure when taking on Conor McGregor in their trilogy last year.

The big question is – would Covington go even further than ‘The Notorious’?