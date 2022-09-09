Khamzat Chimaev blames Darren Till for his huge weight miss at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to release his first statement following his massive weight miss ahead of UFC 279.

Chimaev was set to headline UFC 279 against Nate Diaz in what was going to be a massive fight. It was a big opportunity for Chimaev to face a massive star in Diaz but on Friday morning, it was revealed he was having problems making weight and when he stepped on the scale he weighed 178.5lbs, 7.5lbs overweight.

Although it was a massive miss, Chimaev didn’t seem to be too bothered by it as he shrugged his shoulders on the scale. He then took to social media to claim it is Darren Till’s fault that he missed weight.

“@darrentill2 it’s his fault,” Chimaev wrote.

To no surprise, many in the comments were not happy with Chimaev and the way he has handled fight week, including the scuffle at media day. Till, of course, has missed weight in his career and has been known to put on the pounds when outside of camp.

Given that Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by so much, immediately the question began of what is going to happen to the fight. Multiple sources have since told BJPENN.com that Diaz’s team isn’t interested in taking the fight as they felt Chimaev didn’t even try to make the weight. At this time, it’s still uncertain what the UFC 279 card will look like and if Chimaev will even remain a part of the lineup.

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) is coming off a win over as he defeated him Gilbert Burns by decision last time out at UFC 273. The Swede is 5-0 in the UFC with wins over Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Phillips.

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev blaming Darren Till for missing weight at UFC 279? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!