Kevin Holland responds to critics who say he should “stop talking” during his fights

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland responded to the critics who said that he should “stop talking” during his fights following UFC Vegas 22.

Holland lost a unanimous decision when Derek Brunson was able to take him down at will and control him on the mat en route to a unanimous decision victory. While it was a solid performance by Brunson, who did exactly what he needed to do to win the fight, it was disappointing to see Holland not take the fight more seriously. Instead of having an urgency to finish the fight, Holland instead let the clock continue to tick. Once he finally started to take the fight seriously late in the fifth round, it was already far too late.

Following UFC Vegas 22, the critics were out in full force against Holland following a dreadful performance from the Texan. Many were vocal about the fact Holland seemed to be more interested in talking rather than fighting. Taking to his social media following the bout, Holland took a shot at the fans who said that he should stop being a “Big Mouth.”

Kevin Holland: "Oh f*** we're a little beat up but never gonna stop talking. If you guys don't f***ing like it, deuces." ✌️ (via @Trailblaze2top) #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/lz8APXMtXQ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 21, 2021

“Oh f*ck, we’re a little beat up, but never going to stop talking. If you guys don’t f*cking like it, deuces,” Holland said.

The loss to Brunson snapped a five-fight winning skid for Holland, who was potentially on the way to earning a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a big win at UFC Vegas 22. Unfortunately for Holland, the fight did not go as planned for him. He was taken down and controlled for nearly the entire 25 minutes of the fight, getting exposed in the process. He’s a super talented fighter and has all the potential in the world, but unless he takes his career completely seriously, the belt will continue to elude him.

What do you think should be next for Kevin Holland after losing to Derek Brunson?