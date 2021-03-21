Kevin Holland reacts following loss to Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland has reacted following his unanimous decision loss to Derek Brunson in tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event headliner.

Holland (21-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s main event looking to extend his win streak to six in a row. ‘Trail Blazer’ had gone 5-0 under the UFC banner during the 2020 calendar year, with his most recent victory coming by of knockout over former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo Souza.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson (22-7 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC Vegas 22 event headliner on a three-fight win streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in August.

Unfortunately for Kevin Holland his hot streak ran cold in tonight’s ESPN headliner with Derek Brunson. The veteran middleweight was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to dominate Holland on the canvas on route to a lopsided decision win.

Following the disappointing setback, which drew criticism from some of his colleagues, Holland spoke with ESPN backstage at the UFC Apex Center.

“Let’s go back to fifteen minutes,” Kevin Holland replied when asked my Megan Olivi of his assessment of his twenty-five minute bout with Derek Brunson. “No, I think more than likely I just overthought it the whole week about the fight being twenty-five minutes. Wrestling the whole time and getting ready for the fight was rough. Sparring twenty-five minutes for this fight was rough. So I think I was just overthinking it. Then I get in there and I was like in the last two rounds ‘oh crap this isn’t that bad’. You know what I mean? So I probably should have pushed it from the beginning but props to Brunson. He did a really good job.”

