UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses what’s next after confirming his retirement from fighting

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed what’s next for him after officially confirming his retirement from fighting this week.

After submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October, Nurmagomedov said that he planned on hanging up his gloves and step away from MMA. For the past six months, UFC president Dana White has tried to convince “The Eagle” to fly again, but Nurmagomedov ultimately decided that he doesn’t want to continue fighting, and he decided to walk away. The Russian officially retired and vacated the UFC lightweight belt this week, which resulted in Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler being booked for the vacant belt at UFC 262.

Speaking to reporters following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 22 event, Nurmagomedov explained what he plans on doing in his retirement. Check out what the UFC legend said below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on what’s next: I have some business projects. I’m gonna make money. I’m gonna enjoy my life. I have kids. And I have my brothers, they’re still fighting, and I’m going to support them. Abubakar fights next week.

It seems as though the former champion is going to be very busy in his retirement. Though he’s no longer an active fighter, it seems as though Nurmagomedov will still remain part of the game, albeit in more of a mentorship and coaching capacity. Regardless of how he plans on sticking around the game, it’s a good thing. Nurmagomedov is the consummate professional and just having him involved in the sport in any way is certainly a positive.

For many fans, it’s unfortunate that Nurmagomedov wasn’t able to get to 30-0 in his MMA career, but if he’s satisfied with the way his career went, then the fans should be, too. Of course, MMA retirements never last long and you can never said never, but for now, Nurmagomedov is done with the sport and is focusing on other things in his life, instead.

