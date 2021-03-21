Michael Bisping responds after Uriah Hall calls him a “dick” for suggesting he was knocked out by Derek Brunson

UFC analyst Michael Bisping responded after Uriah Hall called him a “dick” for suggesting that he was knocked out by Derek Brunson.

Bisping was in the commentary booth during the UFC Vegas 22 main event fight between Brunson and Kevin Holland. At one point during the fight, Bisping mentioned the fact that Brunson has a knockout win over Uriah Hall on his resume, from UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson in September 2016. However, Hall wasn’t too happy that Bisping pointed it out, and instead, he called Bisping a “dick” for suggesting that Burnson had finished him.

@bisping He didn’t knock me out you dick — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 21, 2021

In response to Hall saying that Brunson didn’t know him out, Bisping responded by posting a screenshot of Hall’s record, with the TKO loss to Brunson circled for the world to see.

Bit of an over reaction wouldn’t you say? Mainly considering you are fucking wrong!!! 😂 https://t.co/zdqCcmNiTS pic.twitter.com/cxVlLD42mR — michael (@bisping) March 21, 2021

If you were confused at Hall’s tweet, it’s hard to blame you for it, considering that on paper Brunson did finish Hall with strikes five years ago. What it likely comes down to for Hall is a technicality. Instead of being knocked out cold, it was a referee stoppage via TKO. That’s still a knockout loss on paper, but Hall likely believes that since he didn’t go out cold, then it’s not a knockout loss. Watch the video below of the knockout and decide yourself.

I am sure you won’t be remembering this uriah, this dude who just lost looks awfully like you, @bisping must have mistook pic.twitter.com/BZHzcWagFg — Sparsh? (@iSparshJain) March 21, 2021

With Bisping retired and working as a UFC analyst, a fight against Hall won’t happen, even though “Prime Time” is clearly miffed by the comments “The Count” made. Ultimately, it seems like Hall was not happy that he had his knockout loss to Brunson spotlighted on television, and he wanted to take it out on someone, even though Bisping wasn’t wrong.

What do you think of Uriah Hall suggesting to Michael Bisping that he didn’t actually get knocked out by Derek Brunson?