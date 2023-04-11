Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Raul Rosas Jr.’s first career loss at UFC 287

Sean O’Malley is sharing his thoughts on Raul Rosas Jr.’s first career loss at UFC 287.

UFC 287 took place last Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

On the ticket was a bantamweight battle between Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) and Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA). It was to be Rodriguez who acquired the unanimous decision victory (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) over the previously undefeated Mexican standout.

The 18-year-old ‘El Nino Problema‘ has been one of the most hyped prospects on the UFC roster.

O’Malley is weighing in on the young fighter’s loss this past weekend and offering up some advice.

Speaking on his ‘TimboSugarShow’ podcast, ‘Sugar’ had this to say (h/t Sportskeeda):

“There’s definitely guys in the division that he (Rosas Jr.) can go out there and beat. But it doesn’t…I don’t even think he needs to go out there and get a win. He needs to go out there and and get better. Take two years off, lift, f**king grind… I think he should stay at 135 (pounds), just don’t fight for a couple of years. Get good… Just improve everywhere, come back.”

So there you have it, O’Malley believes Rosas Jr. should take some time away from the limelight to work on his weaknesses and improve his skills in the cage.

O’Malley, (16-1 MMA) knows a thing or two about competing in the UFC at a young age. ‘Sugar’ himself signed on with the UFC when he was only 23 and has only suffered 1 loss with the promotion to date.

Currently the No. 2 ranked bantamweight contender, O’Malley most recently defeated Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

This past February, Sean O’Malley signed an eight-fight contract extension with the UFC.

Do you agree with the advice O’Malley is offering up to Raul Rosas Jr.?

