Chael Sonnen defends Conor McGregor amidst recent cheating accusations: “There’s a lot of rules out there, but there’s really only 3 big ones”

By
Harry Kettle
-
Conor McGregor
Via: Conor McGregor's Instagram

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has said that he doesn’t believe Conor McGregor is a cheater in the midst of recent allegations.

While he may be a former two-weight UFC champion, it’s safe to say that not everyone is a huge fan of Conor McGregor. Whether it be due to his larger than life personality or some of the defeats he’s tasted in recent years, ‘The Notorious’ doesn’t quite have the same aura that he once did.

In fact, some folks are even trying to diminish some of his work in the Octagon by insisting that he’s cheated. The ‘evidence’ suggests that he holds the gloves of his opponents and hooks his toes into the cage more often than not, and while there may be a point to that, Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe that counts as Conor McGregor being a cheater.

“I’ve seen him hold the glove, put his toes in the cage. It comes down to intent. Breaking a rule and intending to break a rule ahead of time is what we largely associate with cheating, as opposed to a foul. What’s in Conor McGregor’s mind?”

“There’s a lot of rules out there, but there’s really only three big ones. You don’t hit him low, you don’t bite him, you don’t poke him in the eyes. That is basically, as long as you follow that, no fighter is going to think that you’re dirty.”

“I don’t think Conor would go into the criteria of cheating.”

Do you think Conor McGregor is a cheater?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

