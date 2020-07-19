Kamaru Usman rips Conor McGregor for fighting lightweights with double-digit losses

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman ripped superstar Conor McGregor for fighting lightweights with double-digit losses at 170lbs.

Usman, fresh off of a dominant decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, spoke to TMZ Sports and was asked about a potential fight with McGregor. According to the champ, he offered McGregor a title shot but never heard back from him. Instead, Usman says McGregor is too busy picking off lightweight at 170lbs so he doesn’t have to cut weight.

“That’s a lost conversation. That’s a lost cause. We both know Conor gets up to the welterweight division if he’s able to pick and chose lightweights with double-digit losses that he can pick off and not have to cut weight to get down to lightweight. That’s the only time. If Conor wants a piece at welterweight, he knows who the king of the division is. I’m not going anywhere. I’m right here,” Usman said.

“I offered him a shot. I said, ‘Hey, if you want it, it’s yours, you got it,’ and he was silent. Days later Anderson Silva says, ‘Hey, let’s do it and he responded and said yeah.’ So it’s clear right there to know if Conor is willing to step up and take a fight like this or not but I think he’s a wise guy so I think he should stay retired.”

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that McGregor is retired from MMA. The superstar from Ireland admitted that he was frustrated by a lack of potential fights out there as he wanted to get a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch, but the UFC wasn’t interested at this time. Instead of waiting around to see what would happen, McGregor opted to retire from the sport.

However, never say never, especially in this sport. While Usman says he isn’t interested in a fight with McGregor anymore, it seems like he was trying to egg McGregor on with these comments, so it will be interesting to see if the Irishman replies to what he had to say. Even though McGregor doesn’t deserve to fight for the UFC welterweight title, we all know that he’s the biggest name in the sport, so for Usman, getting the chance to fight him would represent another massive payday after UFC 251 pulled in huge PPV numbers.

Do you agree with the criticism from Kamaru Usman directed towards Conor McGregor?