Robert Whittaker is relishing his underdog status ahead of UFC 271 rematch with Israel Adesanya: “It definitely takes some of the pressure off”

Robert Whittaker has admitted that he enjoys being the underdog heading into his UFC 271 rematch against Israel Adesanya.

After more than two years of waiting, Robert Whittaker will finally get the chance for revenge when he challenges Israel Adesanya next month for the UFC middleweight championship. In their initial bout, at UFC 243, many fans and pundits couldn’t decide who was going to come out on top – but “The Last Stylebender” definitely seems to have the advantage with the bookmakers after how dominant he was in their first meeting.

In a recent interview with Unibet Australia, “Bobby Knuckles” noted that he was okay with the underdog role.

“I’m the underdog moving into this rematch with Adesanya,” Whittaker said. “(It) makes sense, you know. He already beat me once. He’s the current champ. He’s sitting at the high horse and he beat me the first time. It definitely takes some of the pressure off, being the underdog.

“No one expects me to win. No one expects me to go over there and dethrone him after he beat me already. Throughout my whole career, I’ve loved being the underdog. I love getting in there and defying the odds. I like going in there and proving people wrong. It gives me that little bit of extra edge.”

Their showdown is set to take place in Houston and while many would’ve liked to see it transpire in New Zealand or Australia, there are bound to be fireworks regardless of where it’s held.

How much of an underdog do you think Robert Whittaker is heading into UFC 271? What strategy does he need to implement in order to stand a chance of taking the belt away from Israel Adesanya?